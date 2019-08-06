Jet catches fire, all 10 on board unscathed

Stockholm: All 10 people on board a twin-engine Cessna jet escaped unharmed after it caught fire after landing overnight on Tuesday in western Denmark, police said.

A spokeswoman for the Aarhus police declined to comment on media reports that the manager of US singer Pink and several members of her entourage were on the Cessna 560XL plane.

The Grammy-awarded singer — whose real name is Alecia Beth Moore— was not on board the plane, said Kristin Svendsen who organised ticket sales for Pink’s Oslo concert, Norwegian dailies VG and Dagbladet reported.

The plane had departed from Oslo, Norway where Pink had given a concert on Monday. She is scheduled to perform on Wednesday in Horsens, south of Aarhus.

The three-strong crew included an Austrian and a German pilot, and a German cabin attendant. Police said the plane was registered in Germany. The passengers were from Britain, Australia and the United States.

It was not clear what caused the fire. The Danish accident investigation board was at the scene. Traffic at Aarhus airport was not affected. — dpa

