Jebel Sifah welcomes Oman’s largest obstacle race ‘The Spartan Race’ for the 4th consecutive year

Muscat: Adrenaline seekers are gearing up for this year’s Spartan Trifecta race, hosted at Muscat’s premier getaway destination, Jebel Sifah. Taking place on November 15 and 16, the world-famous obstacle race and Oman’s biggest sports tourism event is returning to the idyllic resort town for the fourth year. This year’s edition will be the event’s second Trifecta weekend in the Sultanate, following the successful GCC and MENA region’s first ever Trifecta which took place in Jebel Sifah in 2018. What’s more, 2019 will see the introduction of the first ever Hurricane Heat 4-hour endurance race, where teams will compete on and off the Spartan race course.

“It is our pleasure to host the Spartan race once again in Oman. It is a massively successful event which is growing year on year, and a great representation of what we’re trying to achieve in the development of the sports tourism sector with participants from within Oman and internationally,” said Maitha al Mahrouqi, Under-Secretary, Ministry of Tourism. “The annual event is a clear demonstration of how sports and tourism sectors can work together to advance national interests and offer world class events.”

Ahmed Dabbous, CEO at Muriya, added, “We take great pride in Jebel Sifah being the destination of choice for one of Oman’s biggest tourist sport events. Each year we ensure that the Spartan race in Jebel Sifah offers a race that is its first in the region, and this year we do so with the Hurricane Heat. Jebel Sifah has become a hub for some of the Sultanate’s most exciting and popular sports and leisure events, and provides the perfect backdrop whilst offering visitors an array of world class amenities.”

Growing in popularity year upon year, participants from all over the world are expected to show off their fitness prowess at Jebel Sifah. The Trifecta weekend offers all three Spartan races including the 5 km Sprint, 13 km Super and 21 km Beast, giving challengers the opportunity to complete all three to become a member of the global Spartan Trifecta Tribe, which requires Spartans to complete three races within a calendar year. The brand-new Hurricane Heat also offers a team-based endurance challenge, each designed uniquely according to the destination. In addition to the list of adult courses is the Spartan Kids Race, suitable for the youngest of Spartans with the following distances for each age group: 800 metres for 4-7 years, 1.2 km for 8-11 years and 3 km for 12-14 years.

A 40-minute drive from Muscat and a world away from the stress of everyday life, Jebel Sifah is nestled between the towering peaks of the Hajar Mountains and the tranquil crystal waters of the Arabian Sea. Since its launch in 2008, Jebel Sifah has become Muscat’s premier getaway destination offering premium facilities and world-class infrastructure. The development is a burgeoning community that hosts a wide variety of freehold properties, the 9-hole Jebel Sifah Golf Course designed by Peter Harradine, the Sifawy Boutique Hotel, the Bank Beach Club, and a range of restaurants, shops and leisure facilities.

Related