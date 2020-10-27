Jazeera Airways to launch weekly service to Muscat

MUSCAT, oct 27 – Kuwaiti low-cost carrier Jazeera Airways says it will launch a new service to Muscat, starting on November 2, offering direct flights between Kuwait and Muscat once a week every Monday. Commenting on the new route, Rohit Ramachandran, Chief Executive Officer of Jazeera Airways, said, “We are pleased to be flying once again to Muscat and offering additional leisure options to the Kuwait market. Muscat and Oman generally are very popular with Kuwaitis. This is the third new route we have launched during the pandemic which shows that we are making good progress in building back our operations.’’ Jazeera Terminal 5 and Jazeera flights comply with all hygiene regulations to ensure a safe flying experience for passengers. Passengers are advised to check and comply with local health regulations in Kuwait and Oman before they fly, the carrier added in a press statement.

