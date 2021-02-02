Javed sisters bat PSM to victory in Women’s T20 opener

MUSCAT: Pakistan Women rode on a solid match-winning show by Javed sisters to thrash Muscat Women by 9 wickets in the opening encounter of the much-awaited T-20 Women’s League on OC turf 1 in Amerat on Monday.

Invited to bat first, Muscat Women posted 125 for 5 on the board with Amanda Dcosta (38 not out) and Kashish Deep (21) do the bulk of the scoring. Sameera Khan picked up 2 for 24.

PSM had little trouble chasing down the modest total, scoring 127 for 1 in just 12.3 overs thanks to Fiza Javed’s superb unbeaten 50 off 42 and Hina Javed’s 32 off 26.

Danmark down Sketch

Earlier, in the men’s league action, a match-winning 102-run opening wicket partnership between Lal Shankar (61) and Doresh Devender (50) powered Danmark CT to a comfortable 7-wicket victory against Sketch International in an E Division match at Muscat Municipality ground 4 on Friday.

Yusuf Patanwala’s superb 75 was the highlight of Sketch’s 168 for 5 which Danmark chased down in the 18th over, scoring 171 for 3 thanks to brilliant batting by its openers. Mohammed Wasim scored a fluent 37 not out.

Arjun hits ton as Royal post 29-run win

In another E Division game, a magnificent 119 not out off 69 balls by Arjun Rajesh helped Sam Royal to an exciting 29-run win over Landmark Group at Muscat Municipality ground 3.

Arjun’s ton was the main feature of Royals’ 179 for 8. Ritesh lad and Krisgna Kydesi claimed three and two wickets respectively.

Landmark Group got off to a flying start, reaching 68 for 1 in 5.5 overs before seeing a dramatic collapse derail what looked like a promising chase, ending its 20 overs at 150 for 9.

Sheheel Abdu was the pick of Royals’ bowlers, taking 4 for 29.

Sultan powers KCA

Sultan Ali struck a sizzling 68 off 41 to steer KCA Deutag to a thumping 87-run victory against Mazoon Dairy Company in an F Division game at OAC 3 ground in Seeb.

KCA Deutag collected 184 for 6 in 20 overs which Mazoon Dairy failed to match, getting dismissed for a meagre 97 in 15.4 overs. Sultan bagged 2-9.

Ahmed’s century

lifts Israr Ghala

In another F Division clash, Ahmed Tahir’s splendid 101 off 54 powered Israr Ghala to a solid 90-run victory against Muscat Young Stars at OAC 3 ground.

Ahmed’s century was the highlight of Israr Ghala’s 210 for 2 that also included Amir Munir’s 59 and Muhammed Saqib’s 19-ball 38. Makhdoom Mufti (3 for 21) and Saqib (2 for 19) bowled exceptionally well with the new ball as Young Stars could manage to reach only 120 for 8. Adhithiya Madhav top-scored with 33.

BRIEF SCORES

Women’s League T20

Muscat Women 125 for 5 in 20 overs (Amanda Dcosta 38 not out – 2×4, Kashish Deep 21 – 3×4. Sameera Khan 2-24) lost to PSM Women 127 for 1 in 12.3 overs (Fiza Javed 50 not out – 4×4, Hina Javed 32 – 4×4) by 9 wickets.

E Division

Sketch International 168 for 5 in 20 overs (Yusuf Patanwala 75 – 6×1, 1×6, Mohammed Wasim 2-18) lost to Danmark CT 171 for 3 in 17.5 overs (Lal Shankarlal 61 – 9×4, Doresh Devender 50 – 7×4, Mohammed Wasim 37 – 4×4. Huzefa Sodawala 2-17) by 7 wickets.

Sam Royals 179 for 8 in 20 overs (Arjun Rajesh 119 – 17×4, Ritesh Lad 3-43, Krishna Kydesi 2-19) beat Landmark Group 150 for 9 in 20 overs (Mohamed Farzan 34 – 8×4, Nilesh Shantaram 26 – 2×4, Sheheel Abdu 4-29, Shejeer Abdul 2-21, Sathisha Gundu 2-24) by 29 runs.

F Division

KCA Deutag 184 for 6 in 20 overs (Sultan Ali 68 – 7×4, 3×6, Khalid Balushi 32 – 3×4, Saief Udden 3-38) trounced Mazoon Dairy Company 97 all out in 15.4 overs (Peter Shipin 28 – 1×4, Sultan Ali 2-9, Haneef Muhammed 2-12, Khalid Balushi 2-15, Arif Al Balushi 2-25) by 87 runs.

F Division

Israr Ghala 210 for 2 in 20 overs (Ahmed Tahir 101 – 16×4, 2×6, Amir Munir 59 – 8×4, Muhammad Saqib 38 – 7×4) thrashed Muscat Young Stars 120 for 8 in 20 overs (Adhithiya Madhav 33 – 4×4, Prathiesh Hema 25 – 2×4, Mukhdoom Mufti 3-21, Muhammed Saqib 2-19) by 90 runs.