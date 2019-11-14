Jatinder powers Oman over Sri Lanka

Muscat: Opener Jatinder Singh scored his first international century as Oman turned the tables on Sri Lanka by four wickets in a thrilling match at the Asian Cricket Council Emerging Teams Asian Cup 2019 at Cox’s Bazar in Bangladeshi capital of Dhaka on Thursday.

Jatinder, who was the top run scorer in the recently concluded T20 World Cup Qualifier in the UAE, guided Oman home by remaining not out on 131 as the Sultanate reached the challenging target of 269 of with seven balls to spare.

Wicketkeeper Suraj Kumar batted brilliantly to give company to Jatinder with a well-made 70. Oman were the only associate nation to win on the opening day of the tournament and are topping the Group A with 4 points after earning two bonus points.

India are second with 2 points. Jatinder, who played a crucial knock in Oman’s final T20 World Cup qualifier against Hong Kong, played a scintillating knock that carried Oman along to the competitive target. Singh hit 13 boundaries and a six in his 150-ball century.

Oman Cricket board member Pankaj Khimji congratulated Oman for great win. “This is the greatest win ever by our boys. Jatinder and Suraj had an incredible partnership which paved the way for today’s victory over Sri Lanka.”

“Our team has made Oman proud. This win is a fitting tribute by Team Oman to His Majesty Sultan Qaboos on the occasion of the 49th National Day,” Khimji added. SANUTH TAKES THREE Earlier, after winning the toss, Oman decided to field first. Sri Lanka made a decent start with the openers adding 58 for the first wicket in 12 overs. But they lost both the openers before adding 28 runs more.

Minod Bhanuka was the first to go after scoring 33 runs Jay Odedra provided the breath-through for Oman when he was caught by Jatinder. Pathum Nissanka (40) followed suit after Aquib Ilyas completed a caught and bowled effort. Lankan captain Charith Asalanka then consolidated the scoring with a well-made 57 before Odedra took his wicket.

Ashen Bandara’s 51-ball 62 and Ramesh Mendis’ 23-ball 28 reached the Sri Lankan total to 268 all out in the 50 overs. Mohammed Sanuth was the pick of Oman bowlers with 3-41 in his 10 overs which included a maiden. Odedra took 2 for 52. WINNING PARTNERSHIP Oman innings started well with the openers adding 40 runs in 8 overs. Sanuth was bowled by Kalena Perera for 19 and Oman faced a brief collapse with Jatinder firm on one end.

Aqib Ilyas (7), captain Aamir Kaleem (0) and Mohammed Nadeem (10) were out for cheap scores and Oman faced defeat with score at 90-4 in the 20th over. However wicketkeeper batsman Suraj,who came in next, had other ideas. The right-handed batsman gave good company to Jatinder with the 148-run partnership guided Oman to the shore of victory. Suraj, who hit four boundaries and three sixes in his valiant knock of 70 from 77 balls, was run out in the 46th over and Oman needed 31 runs from 28 balls at that stage.

Naseem Khushi’s 10-ball 21 ensured Oman’s victory with man of the match Jatinder hitting the winning run. Oman will take on Afghanistan in their next match on November 16. In other matches, India beat Nepal by 7 wickets in Group A. India reached the target of 194 set by Nepal in 42 overs. In Group B, Pakistan thrashed Afghanistan by eight wickets. Pakistan reached the target of 139 set by Afghans in 35.3 overs.