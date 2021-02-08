Japan’s service sector sentiment drops

TOKYO: Japan’s service sector sentiment index worsened for a third straight month in January, hitting its lowest since last May after a state of emergency was reimposed in Tokyo areas and some other prefectures, a Cabinet Office survey showed on Monday.

The survey of workers such as taxi drivers, hotel workers and restaurant staff — called “economy watchers” for their proximity to consumer and retail trends — showed their confidence about current economic conditions declined 3.1 points from December to 31.2.

It was the lowest level since the index hit 17.0 in May 2020, when the economy was reeling from the first wave of the pandemic and suffered its worst post-war slump.

Re-assessing the economy based on the survey’s findings, the government said the economy was now weakening, downgrading its view for a third straight month. “The number of the coronavirus cases is on the rise. Conditions in the restaurant business, hotels and the tourism industry remain severe,” a respondent said. — AFP

