Japan’s ruling coalition calls for tax breaks on green investments

TOKYO: Japan’s ruling coalition on Thursday proposed tax breaks on low-emission cars and green investments in a suite of incentives worth up to $612 million, as Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga puts carbon neutrality at the centre of his economic recovery plan.

Suga has vowed to cut greenhouse gas emissions to zero in 2050, bringing Japan in line with the European Union and ahead of China’s pledge to achieve the same goal by 2060. In a nod to Suga’s ambition, his ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and its ally Komeito Party proposed tax exemptions for firms that increase carbon-free investment in their tax reform plan that will serve as a platform for the government’s tax policies for the year beginning in April.

The tax code revision will introduce national tax cuts of 50 billion to 60 billion yen ($478-574.60 million) and local tax cuts of 4 billion yen annually, LDP tax commission chief Akira Amari said.

The ruling coalition proposed extending by two years tax reductions for environmentally friendly cars and cutting the tax charged on aviation fuel. – Reuters

