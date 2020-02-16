Japan’s policymakers brace for Q4 GDP slump

TOKYO: Japanese policymakers braced for a sharp contraction in October-December growth and warned of the hit to output and consumption from the coronavirus outbreak, signalling alarm over a darkening outlook for the world’s third-largest economy.

Bank of Japan Executive Director Eiji Maeda said gross domestic product (GDP) may have suffered a “big contraction” in the final quarter of last year due to sluggish overseas demand and damage to consumption from last year’s sales tax hike.

“Japan’s economy is expected to continue expanding moderately as a trend,” thanks to robust capital expenditure and government spending, Maeda told parliament.

“But we need to be vigilant against various risks such as the impact the coronavirus outbreak could have on output and spending by inbound tourists,” he said.

Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura also told reporters the virus outbreak, as well as unusually warm weather that hurts sales of winter clothing, were “fresh factors weighing on the economy.”

Analysts polled by expect Japan’s economy to have shrunk an annualised 3.7 per cent in the October-December quarter, which would be the fastest pace of decline since 2014. Japan is among countries worst affected by the epidemic outside China, with 251 confirmed cases including those on a cruise ship.

Some analysts expect Japan’s economy to suffer another contraction in the current quarter as China’s virus outbreak hurts exports, output and consumption through a sharp drop in overseas tourists. — Reuters

