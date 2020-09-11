Japan’s new government should focus on digitalisation

TOKYO: Japan’s new prime minister should focus on combating the COVID-19 pandemic, digitalising the economy and creating employment, a poll showed on Friday.

The poll of analysts forecast the world’s third-largest economy to contract more than previously expected in the current fiscal year to March as the pandemic hits companies and households.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga (pictured), the frontrunner in the ruling party’s September 14 leadership race, said preventing the spread of the virus would be his top priority.

Suga, on course to succeed incumbent Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, also stressed that his main task as the nation’s leader would be to revive the economy.

Asked which areas the government should focus on under the new prime minister, 37 economists in the September 2-10 poll selected “response to the coronavirus pandemic” while 28 picked “digitalisation in society and among firms.”

The coronavirus crisis has underscored technological shortcomings in Japan’s government and companies as many of them remain in a paper-driven culture that experts say is hurting productivity. — Reuters

