Japan’s KDDI ties up with store chain Lawson for payments, buys stake

TOKYO: Japanese telecom company KDDI Corp is taking a 2.1 per cent stake in convenience store chain Lawson as part of a tie-up in smartphone payment services, amid a push by the government and businesses to bolster their digital options. The partnership will combine KDDI’s 5G technologies and Lawson’s network of stores, along with both companies’ fledgling payment and loyalty systems, the companies said on Monday. They did not disclose the price paid for the stake, but KDDI’s investment would be worth more than 13 billion yen ($118.8 million) based on Lawson’s last closing price. Ultra-low interest rates, a nationwide web of ATMs and relatively low crime rates have made Japanese consumers late compared to some other developed nations in embracing electronic money and mobile payments. But a consolidating banking sector and corporate drive for automation are encouraging businesses to go digital.— Reuters

