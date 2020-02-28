Japan’s industrial output climbs, jobless rate up in Jan

TOKYO: Japan’s industrial production grew for the second consecutive month in January, while the unemployment rate rose for the first time in four months, government reports showed on Friday.

Industrial production was up 0.8 per cent from the previous month, better than the median forecast of a 0.2 per cent growth by analysts surveyed by the Nikkei Business Daily newspaper.

Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry expect industrial production to rise 5.3 per cent in February and to fall 6.9 per cent in March as the outbreak of the novel coronavirusthat originated in China has disrupted global supply chain.

The index of industrial shipments edged up 0.2 per cent to 96.9 in January from the previous month and of that industrial inventories grew 1.5 per cent to 105.8, the ministry said. The government also reported that the nation’s unemployment rate rose to 2.4 per cent in January from 2.2 per cent in the previous month. — dpa

