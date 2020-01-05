Asia World 

Japanese woman, 117, extends record as world’s oldest person

Oman Observer

TOKYO: Kane Tanaka has extended her record as the world’s oldest person by celebrating her 117th birthday at a nursing home in Fukuoka in southern Japan.
Tanaka marked her birthday with a party on Sunday along with staff and friends at the nursing home, television footage from local broadcaster TVQ Kyushu Broadcasting Co showed.
Tanaka, whose birthday was on January 2, took a bite from a slice of her big birthday cake. “Tasty,” she said with a smile. “I want some more.”
Tanaka was last year confirmed as the oldest living person, aged 116 years 66 days old as of March 9, according to Guinness World Records.
Tanaka’s record age is symbolic of Japan’s fast-ageing population, which coupled with its falling birthrate is raising concerns about labour shortages and prospects for future economic growth.
Tanaka was born prematurely in 1903 and married Hideo Tanaka in 1922, Guinness World Record said. — Reuters

You May Also Like

29 dead, some 60 missing in Philippines landslide

Oman Observer Comments Off on 29 dead, some 60 missing in Philippines landslide

ICC team probes Rohingya atrocities in Bangladesh

Oman Observer Comments Off on ICC team probes Rohingya atrocities in Bangladesh

Smog chokes Delhi as measures to bring relief fail

Oman Observer Comments Off on Smog chokes Delhi as measures to bring relief fail