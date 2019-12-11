Japanese business delegation explores investment opportunities in Duqm

MUSCAT, DEC 11 – As part of ongoing efforts to promote Oman as an international investment destination, the Special Economic Zone at Duqm (SEZ) welcomed a Japanese business delegation on a two-day site visit. The delegation comprised of around 20 business people, investors and representatives of different Japanese companies. The visit was organised on the sidelines of the 5-day business programme organised by the Public Authority for Investment Promotion and Export Development (Ithraa). The high-profile Japanese delegation was received at the headquarters of the Special Economic Zone Authority at Duqm (SEZAD), where they were briefed about the masterplan of SEZ, with detailed presentations delivered highlighting the Port of Duqm and Oman Drydock Company. Afterward, the delegates toured around a number of corporates and operations sites of different projects in the Zone. Among the visited companies and sites were Port of Duqm, Oman Drydock, Tubular Solutions Oman and Sumitomo Corporation. On the second day, the Japanese delegation paid site visits to the Fisheries Zone, Duqm Refinery, and Renaissance Village in Duqm.

