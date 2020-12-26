Japan to halt foreign entries after new variant found

Japan decided on Saturday to temporarily suspend the entry of foreign nationals, local media reported, after it confirmed a total of seven cases of a new coronavirus variant identified in Britain. The suspension will begin on Monday and run until the end of January, Kyodo News reported, citing government officials. Two more people were confirmed on Saturday to have been infected with a new coronavirus variant, while the country reported a national record of more than 3,870 new cases, marking the highest daily increase for the fourth day in a row. The two are a pilot who stayed in Britain and one of his family members, and they have been hospitalised in Tokyo, according to the Health Ministry. The ministry on Friday reported its first cases of a new coronavirus variant identified in Britain. — dpa

Related