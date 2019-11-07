Japan honour for ex-envoy of Oman

TOKYO: The Government of Japan conferred ‘The Order of the Rising Sun, Golden & Silver Star’ on Mohamed Ali al Khusaiby, former Ambassador of the Sultanate of Oman to Japan, in recognition of his substantial contributions to the development of friendly relations between Japan and the Sultanate.

The award ceremony was held at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe personally presented the award and certificate to Al Khusaiby who got an opportunity, along with other recipients of the decoration, to have an audience with Emperor Naruhito of Japan.

Al Khusaiby served as Ambassador of Oman to Japan from 1992 to 2000 and during his tenure, which extended for eight and a half years; the career diplomat has contributed to the promotion of mutual understanding between Japan and Oman and the enhancement of bilateral relations in various fields. He also contributed to the high-level visits and exchanges between the two countries.

