TOKYO: Japan’s industrial production likely grew for the first time in three months in January as manufacturing activity picked up globally, a Reuters poll found, offering a glimmer of hope for an economy battered by the coronavirus pandemic.

But retail sales, a key gauge of consumer spending, probably contracted for a second straight month, suggesting the pandemic continued to dampen consumption, the poll showed.

Analysts expect the economy in the current quarter to shrink as a local state of emergency in some areas, including Tokyo, to contain coronavirus cases hit businesses and consumers.

Japan’s factory output was projected to have risen 4.0 per cent in January from the previous month, the poll of 18 economists showed, rebounding from a revised 1.0 per cent fall in December.

— Reuters