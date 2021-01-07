Japan declares virus state of emergency in Tokyo region

TOKYO: Japan’s government declared a month-long coronavirus state of emergency in the greater Tokyo area on Thursday as the capital reported another record surge in daily infections.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga described a “great sense of crisis” as he announced the measure, which begins on Friday and is less strict than the harsh lockdowns seen elsewhere or even the country’s first virus emergency last spring.

It primarily targets restaurants and pubs, which will be asked to stop serving drinks by 7 pm and close an hour later.

Suga made a special appeal to young people to abide by the requests, saying that more than half of recent new infections in greater Tokyo were among the under-30s.

“Please act… in order to save precious lives of your parents, grandfathers, grandmothers and friends,” he said.

In Tokyo and three surrounding areas that petitioned the government to make the move, businesses will also be urged to maximise teleworking with the goal of reducing commuter traffic by 70 per cent.

The government had been reluctant to call a state of emergency for fear of sending the economy into reverse shortly after it emerged from recession.

“A contraction of GDP in Q1 is inevitable” with the new measure, Masamichi Adachi, Japan chief economist at UBS Securities said. — AFP

