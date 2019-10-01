Japan Day celebrations at Nizwa University

The Embassy of Japan in the Sultanate of Oman, in cooperation with Nizwa University, will organise ‘Japan Cultural Day’ on October 7, 2019 at the University.

The event will offer a snapshot of fascinating Japanese traditions and cultures, with special features such as Japanese tea ceremony, karate and kendo demonstrations and a Japanese film show. The event will be held at Al Shahbaa Hall from 11 am to 15:20 pm. The aim of this event is to introduce the Japanese culture and promote the understanding of Japan and its culture in Oman.

Japan Cultural Day will start with opening remarks from by Dr Ahmed al Rawahi, Chancellor of Nizwa University, followed by remarks by Toshinori Kobayashi, Ambassador of Japan to the Sultanate of Oman. Later, there will be a live tea ceremony at 11:20 am presented by one of the Embassy’s staff, followed by karate and the kendo demonstrations from 12:00 to 13:10 which will be presented by the Japan Karate Association in Oman and Ichi Byo Shi Kendo Club in Oman. The event will conclude with the screening of a Japanese film related to Japanese calligraphy at 13:20.

The event will be attended by a group of faculty members, students of the University and staff of the Embassy of Japan in Muscat. Anyone can attend this event as the invitation is open and free.

Related