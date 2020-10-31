James Bond actor Sean Connery dies
Muscat: Former James Bond actor Sean Connery has died aged 90, the BBC report said.
The Scottish actor was best known for his portrayal of James Bond, being the first to bring the role to the big screen and appearing in seven of the spy thrillers.
Sir Sean died overnight in his sleep, while in the Bahamas. It is understood he had been unwell for some time.
His acting career spanned decades and his many awards including an Oscar, two Bafta awards and three Golden Globes.
He was largely regarded as being the best actor to have played 007 in the long-running franchise, often being named as such in polls, the BBC said.