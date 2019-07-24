Jail sentence for mobile use while driving, ROP warns

Muscat: Royal Oman Police (ROP) reiterated that the use of mobile phones continues to be a major of serious traffic accidents in the country.

It said that motorists will be subjected to a maximum of 10 days in prison or a fine of no more than RO30o if found to be using a phone or any electronic gadgets while driving.

It may be noted that the number of accidents reported in June 2019 was comparatively higher at 210, compared to the preceding months of May (180) and April (163), though the number of traffic accidents saw a decline of 17.3 per cent in June 2019, compared to the same period a year ago.

As per the statistics issued by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI), 60 per cent of the accidents took place at night June in which 240 people were injured, including 178 Omanis and 62 expatriates.

Among the casualties, 33 of them were Omanis (24 men) and 17 expatriates (16 men).

Forty Omanis lost lives in April and May accidents compared to 27 expatriates.

The majority of accidents were reported from Muscat (23.8 per cent) in which a total of 54 Omani women and 11 expatriate women were among the injured.

The driver of the vehicle may not overtake in areas where there is no overriding, intersections, rotary curves, heights, slopes, slippery roads and near pedestrian crossing points.

Tire pressure testing should be reviewed at least once a month, as low frame pressure affects its efficiency and ability to control the vehicle with brakes.”