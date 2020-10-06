Jabal Akhdhar to welcome new upscale boutique hotel in 2022

Jabal Akdhar will soon welcome another hospitality landmark as Hotel Indigo Jabal Al Akdhar will open its doors to guests in early 2022 featuring 176 design-led rooms.

IHG® Hotel & Resort, one of the world’s leading hotel groups, has signed a Management Agreement with Redhat Al Jabal LLC to debut its global upscale boutique brand in Oman offering authentic local experiences combined with a modern design. Situated at 2,000 meters above sea level, the hotel will offer 360 degrees uninterrupted views of the mountains in a calm environment.

With access to a wide range of leisure and cultural activities such as mountain biking, hiking, cave exploring, and visits to the Fort and Souq of Nizwa, the location is an excellent destination for leisure tourism, including wellness retreats and sightseeing.

Commenting on the signing, Pascal Gauvin, Managing Director, India, Middle East & Africa, IHG, said: “ We are pleased to announce the signing of our first Hotel Indigo in Oman in partnership with an esteemed company such as Redhat Al Jabal LLC . Hotel Indigo is a unique brand that allows every individual property to draw inspiration from the local surroundings and offer an immersive and authentic experience to guests.”

He added, “Combined with an excellent location, I am confident Hotel Indigo Jabal Al Akhdar will be a destination on its own and will be a popular choice amongst international, regional and domestic visitors alike . This month, we are also opening doors to Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown – the first Hotel Indigo in GCC. The brand is a great fit for the region – it caters to new guest segments that are visiting the Middle East and are looking for a more individualistic experience and want to feel immersed in the destination they are visiting.”

He also shared, “The hospitality industry has faced the biggest challenge in its history following the global outbreak of Covid-19. Underscoring industry confidence, this signing is an encouraging sign and reaffirms a strong mid to long term outlook for the sector. Oman has always been known for its hospitality and we remain committed to meaningfully grow our footprint here and bring more hotels and brands to key locations in the country to offer world-class hospitality to guests coming to the region.”

Ammar Al Suleimani, Executive Director, Redhat Al Jabal LLC, added: “ We are pleased to bring the first ever global boutique hotel brand, Hotel Indigo, to a distinct location in the Sultanate of Oman. In addition to the brand’s uniqueness, freshness and appeal for the market, our confidence in this project comes from IHG’s wide experience, expertise in the industry and reputation as one of the leading and most trusted hotel companies in the world. We are excited to open our doors in early 2022 and look forward to offering a combination of authentic, unique and safe experiences to our guests visiting from all parts of the world.”

Hotel Indigo Jabal Al Akhdar is situated 80km from the city and is a 2-hour drive from Muscat International Airport and a 6-hour drive from Dubai. Offering a wide range of dining options, including local flavours and specialties, the hotel will feature three F&B outlets. The hotel will also feature outdoor and indoor pools, 2,200 sqm spa for guests to relax and rejuvenate and 2 meeting rooms.

Established in 2004, Hotel Indigo now has a presence in more than 20 countries with over 120 hotels, and over 100 hotels in the pipeline. Just as no two neighbourhoods are alike, no two Hotel Indigo properties are the same, taking inspiration from the area around each hotel to touch all aspects of the guest experience, from the boutique design to locally-inspired restaurants and cafes.

IHG currently operates 96 hotels across 7 brands in the Middle East, including: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, voco and Six Senses with a further 41 in the development pipeline due to open within the next three to five years.