Jaalan Bani Bu Ali where fishing thrives, holds promise

JAALAN BANI BU ALI: In the Wilayat of Jaalan Bani Bu Ali in Al Sharqiyah South Governorate, fisheries is one of the most important and promising economic sectors, contributing to the national economy and providing job opportunities for the local people. The wilayat consists of more than 22 coastal villages extending along the coastal strip of the Arabian Sea for a distance of over 180 km. These villages are among the major marine sites for exporting high-quality fish. Most of the villagers are engaged in fishing and allied activities as a traditional occupation.

Salim bin Sultan al Araimi, director of the Fish Development Department in the wilayat, said: “The department does a lot of work, including issuing and renewing fishing licences, collecting statistical data related to fishing and export operations, holding guidance and awareness programmes for fishermen, and facilitating other services related to fisheries, in addition to supervising the services of more than 5,591 fishermen, 2,846 fishing boats, 199 fishing vessels and 670 licences for fish carriers.”

Speaking to Oman News Agency (ONA), he said that the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries is making earnest efforts to develop and improve this vital sector with important projects, in addition to supporting it in the production and export of all fish varieties, which has provided many business opportunities for the local community.

The ministry has ensured that the employees in this sector are Omanis only and extended to them necessary support by providing boats, engines and various fishing equipment to keep pace with the development and progress in this sector.

The ministry has also established many harbours and piers to serve fishermen and employees in the fishing sector. It has also encouraged private fish companies and factories, as a result of which income for individuals and employees has increased.

The wilayat has more than 30 fish facilities spread over the coastal areas and the centre of the wilayat. The fishing port in the Niyabat of Al Ashkharah is a major fishing harbour in the Sultanate. It contributes to the development of the fisheries sector in Al Sharqiyah South Governorate. It also facilitates the movement of ships and boats coming to fish in fixed piers with ease, besides helping to refuel and transport supplies and ice, Salim bin Sultan al Araimi added. The fishing harbour has an important role in attracting investments and developing economic activities. It also helps to maintain the quality control of fish by keeping them in the designated fish boxes. — ONA

