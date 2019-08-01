ITTF Hopes Week & Challenge concludes in Salalah

The ITTF Hopes Week & Challenge 2019 concluded in Salalah after a successful week of training sessions followed by the World Hopes Challenge on Wednesday. Egyptian player Hanna Gooda claimed the trophy of the hopes girls singles category as she beat Romanian player Bianca 3-1 in the final match on Wednesday. Usman Okamlan from Nigeria lifted the title of the hopes boys singles category as he outplayed Alan Kurmangaliyev from Kazakhstan 3-1 in the final at the Sultan Qaboos Youth Complex for Culture and Entertainment in Salalah.

Shaikh Salem bin Ufait al Shanfari, Chairman of Dhofar Municipality, was the chief guest in presence of Abdullah BaMukhalef, Chairman of OTTC, Polona Cehovin, High Performance & Development Director in ITTF and the officials. At the end of the final matches, the chief guest awarded the top winners with the trophy and medals. Also, he presented the awards to the supporters and sponsors of the OTTC.

Omani players Ahmed al Riyami and Hoor al Jassasi gained good experience from the camp by interacting with the top ranking players from different parts of the world. Despite their exit from the early round group, Al Riyami and Al Jassasi delivered impressive performances and came very close in some rounds to win but missed out due to the lack of experience and technical level compared to their opponents.

The international junior camp organised by the Oman Table Tennis Committee (OTTC) in coordination with International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) featured participation of more than 30 players who have been evaluated by professional coaching team on attributes of performance during the different training sessions and the competitions.

The Hopes Programme run by the ITTF is a set of several of activities at national, regional, continental and world level. It includes different aspects including education, training camps, competition and talent identification programme. The Hopes Programme is part of a seamless High Performance pathway that offers training and development opportunities for players from U-11 to U-21 and their coaches.

ITTF Hopes Week & Challenge (Oman 2019) was a best environment for paddlers to exchange their skills and technical tactics. The one-week camp is expected to enhance the technical capabilities of the junior players and thereby benefiting come the local teams of each player.

The top level-camp for under-12 players was conducted under the watchful eyes of a dedicated technical team from ITTF who represented the training, educational and talent sessions during the camp. The ITTF technical team comprised High Performance Manager Massimo Costantini and head coaches Jing Junhong and Liu Jiayi, assisted by some local expertise represented by Mohammed Atoum, head coach of Oman team, and Adnan Fawkhergi, head coach of Ibri club in Oman.

As many as 32 players from all the continents including Asia, Africa, Europe, South America, Antarctica, Australia and North America took part in this edition of the camp. All the players had completed their qualification stages starting from nation level, then regional and finally at the continental level.

After the camp, six to eight players each from boys and girls section have been selected to proceed with the development hopes pathway. Also, the selected paddlers will represent the ITTF hopes Squad and qualified to the 2020 ITTF Hopes Team and will attend the 2020 ITTF World Cadet Challenge.

The chosen squad from the international camp was selected considering various qualities like sportsmanship, training ethics, respect for other players, coaches and teamwork.