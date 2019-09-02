It’s twins! Berlin cheers birth of Germany’s first giant panda cubs

BERLIN: Berlin’s giant panda Meng Meng has given birth to twins, zoo officials said on Monday, marking the first time a panda cub has been born in Germany. “Meng Meng became a mum — twice! We are so happy, we are speechless!” the zoo tweeted.

The first panda baby was born on Saturday evening after a gestation period of 147 days. Around one hour later, Meng Meng gave birth to her second baby. Together, the pink cubs weigh a little over 300 grams.

“Meng Meng and her two young have made it through the birth fine and are doing well,” zoo director and vet Andreas Knieriem said.

The panda seems to be adjusting rapidly to her maternal role.

“Immediately after the birth, she gently placed the cub on her belly and then began to use her large paws, her warm breath and the soft fur on her cheeks to lovingly warm it up,” the zoo said.

The 6-year-old had been artificially inseminated in April to increase her chances of conceiving during her narrow annual fertile window. For only 72 hours once a year, Pandas are able to conceive.

“All of Berlin is thrilled by these two new arrivals and I expressly congratulate Knieriem and his team,” Berlin Mayor Michael Mueller said in a statement.

The sperm was obtained from a male resident of the zoo, 9-year-old panda Jiao Qing. Panda fathers are not involved in the rearing of cubs. Both Jiao Qing and Meng Meng are on loan from China.

The embryos had only been seen on an ultrasound last week, when it was still not clear if Meng Meng would be giving birth to twins. The probability of Pandas giving birth to more than one cub is around 50 per cent.

It is not unusual for the cubs to be born so early, but it does increase the likelihood of complications or infections occurring, which is why Chinese panda experts are at the zoo, helping Meng Meng keep them warm and ensuring each one gets enough attention.

Animal rights organisations including Peta have slammed panda projects as “a way to get customers through the gates” that violates the animals’ welfare and natural development.

The activists say that by 2016, only seven pandas from breeding programmes were actually returned to the wild, of which only five survived.

China loans a pair of pandas to specific zoos for 15 years under very strict conditions. The main goal of these loans is usually to ensure procreation. — dpa

