It’s time to take utmost caution

With cases of Covid-19 new variant surging and festival seasons for many countries in the world around the corner, it’s time to take extreme caution and follow the preventive measures announced by the authorities.

“We may have to take stricter measures to contain the virus spread as we are heading to summer days as well as festive season,” Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed al Saeedi, Minister of Health, said, voicing the need to take extreme caution.

On Thursday, Oman reported 800 new cases of the coronavirus and three deaths taking the toll to 1,681 since the first death was reported in March last year. In all, 77 patients were hospitalised during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of inpatients to 515, including 160 in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).

“The one force that can contain the pandemic is none other than the people who need to act more prudently, cautiously and refrain themselves from gatherings,” a Ministry of Health representative said.

Various embassies as well as community welfare wings of associations are in an effort to educate their people to strictly abide by the rules on Covid-19 and to support the national drive against the pandemic.

BID TO SOURCE VACCINE

From the government’s side, it is in talks with a couple of countries to get more Covid-19 vaccines and talks are on with envoys from countries like China, South Korea and Russia, just as 132,493 people have so far been vaccinated in the country.

REACH AIRPORT ON TIME

One doesn’t have to reach the airport well before the departure time than the usual, prescribed time in view of the night lock down, according to the Oman Airports.

“Travellers whose flight timings coincide with Covid-19 curfew hours are not required to reach the airport earlier than normal and no traveller will be allowed into the Departures Hall till the required time,” a social media message from the Airports Authority said.

“All a passenger or the person dropping or picking up the passenger needs to carry is the travel proof and Oman resident card and we will facilitate their travel through the checkpoints,” said Royal Oman Police (ROP).

curbs FROM SUNDAY

Meanwhile, the Supreme Committee decision to regulate the number of students in all schools will take effect on Sunday, April 4, and will continue until further notice.

Accordingly, physical attendance of students in private and international schools will be limited to online education while Class 12 students will be allowed to take blended lessons as is the case with government schools.

This is in the wake of the reports on epidemiological investigation in schools.

From Sunday on, the number of employees who attend at the workplace in units of the State’s administrative apparatus and other legal entities will be reduced to 50 per cent while the rest of the staff can work from home.

PENALISED for VIOLATIONS

Meanwhile, Primary Courts in the governorates of Muscat, North Al Batinah and Al Dakhiliyah issued penal verdicts convicting six violators who breached decisions of the Supreme Court tasked with tackling developments resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic.