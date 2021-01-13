It’s safe to watch a movie in theatres

Nearly forty-five days since the cinema halls reopened the turnout remained very minimal and staring at them is the mounting operational costs.

Some of the leading movie houses in the country are open while others are waiting for things to get back to normal completely before resuming shows.

The Supreme Committee on COVID-19 pandemic allowed the cinema halls in the country to reopen with 50 per cent capacity from December 01, 2020.

“We got to know that the response from the public is too weak owing to the corona fear,” Mireille Shouaib, CEO of Lunar Cinemas said.

“Added to it, the distributors are giving relatively old movies the high-resolution prints of which are already online hence the takers are less. And the operational cost, as well as the overheads, are on a higher side,” she said adding that they would soon take a decision and open one of the theatres.

Underlining what she said, several movies have been launched on OTT platform through Netflix, Amazon Prime and Prime Reels enabling the movie buffs to watch their favourite flicks in the comfort of their homes.

Speaking to the Observer, Derick Michael, General Manager of Avenues Mall which houses Cinépolis Cinemas’ which offers four luxury screens, said that the scenario is prospective.

“The number of moviegoers is definitely less and we are yet to see turnouts as the pandemic is still around. We are strictly adhering to the safety measures at both the shopping mall and the cinemas and families can, without fear, come to the cinemas,” Derick said.

“Our theatres are open since December first week but the turnout is very poor but operational costs remain the same and it’s difficult to manage in this situation,” another theatre management informed.

Allaying the fears that the general public is ruled by, health experts have said confined places like theatres are safe to visit provided the health precautions against the pandemic are upheld.

“There is no danger in visiting a movie theatre and watching a film as long as COVID-19 protocols are followed strictly,” said Dr Vinod Kumar, lifestyle diseases specialist.

The Ministry of Health and the Muscat Municipality have issued a set of guidelines for film-goers to follow when they go to watch their favourite film on the big screen.

Among the guidelines are: facemask is a must, social distancing protocol, standard disinfectant, safe distance between customers at the ticket windows with just one queue should be observed, customers are encouraged to use electronic booking system for tickets and meals as much as possible, avoid using all self-service touchscreen ticketing machines, if there are any.

It also suggests complying with hygiene and sterilisation standards established by the competent authorities. Making sure body temperature is measured before entry, and those with a temperature above 37 degrees or who show symptoms of sickness are excluded from the hall. It also advises wearing hand gloves or appropriate material while touching common surfaces.

