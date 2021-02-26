It’s in you to give!

Every single drop of blood that one donates at the blood bank to save a life is precious and any adult who meets the basic criterion for blood donation, who has not travelled out of Oman in the last 4 months, can donate blood at a time when the Central Blood Bank in Bausher is facing shortage of blood units.

The blood bank needs around 500 to 700 units of blood per week, but the supply is not matching the requirement. Due to some reasons owing to the pandemic, a number of donors have been worried about making donations. The reasons include individuals who are tested positive for Covid-19 or who are afraid of contracting the virus if they are exposed to medical instruments which is, in fact, an unfounded fear.

“The blood stocks at the Central Blood Bank are low, and we repeatedly call upon all willing donors to come forward and support the need,” said Dr Zainab bint Salim al Araimi, Director of Blood Banks Services at the Ministry of Health.

Oman’s Central Blood Bank supplies blood units to various hospitals across the country and the demand for the same has been more or less stable, if not increasing, as the number of road accidents have been reduced during the pandemic. However, regular blood transfusion patients, people needing blood owing to various diseases have to depend upon the blood supply from time to time.

The supply of blood has been badly affected in the recent past and it has come down by 40 per cent and is likely to continue given the fear of pandemic which the world is trying to bring under control.

The Central Blood Bank has reiterated its call to both citizens and expatriates to support the central system from where blood units are supplied to all healthcare facilities which need urgent blood.

All NGOs in the country have been requested to consider conducting blood donation camps in view of the depleting blood stocks.

“We urge all associations and NGOs to initiate blood donation drives and educate the members to donate and take part in the national life-saving mission in the wake of shortage in the supply.”

Competent donors are any adult between the age brackets of 18-60 years, who is not suffering from any communicable disease or who is not chronically ill and they can donate blood at the blood bank in Bausher from 8 am to 8 pm during working days and on Fridays from 3 pm to 8 pm. In view of the Covid-19 protocols, the centre has urged donors to get in touch with the centre on WhatsApp 94555648‬ or to call 24591255 to fix up a time slot for blood donation.

