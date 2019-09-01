ITPF president discusses future engagements with WHAF chairman

MUSCAT, September 1 – Mohammed Issa al Fairuz, International Tent Pegging Federation (ITPF) President, attended the 15th edition of World Horseback Archery Championships which was held in Hwarangdo Experience Complex in Sokcho, Korea, from August 27-September 1. The delegation of ITPF — which is based in Muscat — included Mohammed al Fairuz, ITPF President, Yousef al Hoti, Vice-President of the ITPF for Executive Affairs, Mansoor al Mahruqi, Chairman of the Technical Committee at ITPF, and Ali al Balushi, Chairman of the Appeals Committee at ITPF.

As many as 24 countries took part at the championship including Iran, Malaysia, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Qatar, America, China, Canada, Kuwait, Australia, Ukraine, Mongolia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, Japan, Finland, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Britain, Bulgaria, Netherlands, Taiwan and the hosts South Korea. Al Fairuz said that the show, which was presented at the event and during the opening ceremony, was part of the Memorandum of Cooperation which was signed in Muscat during the Annual General Meeting of the ITPF in January.

“Attending and participating at such world class events like World Horseback Archery Championships is essential to spread the sports activities around the world and to encourage other countries to join in the membership of the ITPF which has currently 37 members. Many different subjects were discussed with the chairman of the World Horseback Archery Federation (WHAF) which will be released very soon,” ITPF president added. The ITPF chief concluded his statement through highlighting on the main vision of the ITPF which is to spread the sports activities across different continents of the world.

Oman’s Mansoor al Mahruqi, Chairman of the Technical Committee at ITPF, and Ali al Balushi, Chairman of the Appeals Committee at ITPF, took part at the World Horseback Archery Championships as international referees. Also, Omani representatives showed an impressive show with the sword and spear. Yousef al Hoti, ITPF Vice-President for Executive Affairs, delivered a speech during the opening ceremony. He highlighted on the ITPF’s strategies, long term plans and main upcoming championships and tournaments which will be organised by ITPF. Also, he elaborated on the ITPF’s efforts to boost the sport in different parts of the world. He concluded his speech highlighting the expected future relations and together working between ITPF and WHAF.

