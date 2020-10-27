ITPF marks international day for tent pegging

MUSCAT: The International Tent Pegging Federation (ITPF) celebrated the first edition of the international day for tent pegging. ITPF, which is based in Muscat, organised a virtual ceremony on this occasion in presence of Mohammed bin Issa al Fairouz, the chairman of ITPF. He delivered a speech to the participants in the ‘zoom’ video conference wishing best to all the board members, assembly general representatives and tent pegging lovers. “It is great to celebrate the first edition of the international day for tent pegging with many positive efforts taken towards development of the sport and many accomplishments registered. Thanks to the Sultanate of Oman, which is headquarters of the ITPF, for the support and hosting the federation and dedicated thanks to all the national members,” he added.

On this occasion, the ITPF announced the winners for the competition which was published on its social media accounts including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. The first part of the competition was on sending a recent photograph or video related to the tent pegging events. The second part of the competition is sending any photo or video was related to the tent pegging events prior establishment of ITPF which means before October 27, 2013. The ITPF is headed by Mohammed bin Issa al Fairouz. During the last seven years, ITPF delivered essential efforts for the development of the tent pegging sports in the tournaments, championships, events and different activities. The members belong to ITPF are 19 and it may be raised during the next period. Three editions of the World Tent Pegging championships had been organised in Oman in 2014, Egypt in 2016 and UAE in 2018.