ITPF AGM concludes in Muscat

The International Tent Pegging Federation (ITPF) held its Annual General Assembly on Wednesday in Muscat at Grand Hormuz Hotel. The meeting was chaired by Mohammed Issa al Fairuz, Chairman of ITPF, in presence of the board members and the members of the federation.

Al Fairuz stated that 2019 and 2018 were full of the activities and tournaments. “Thanks to all the countries which hosted the events and to their support for the success of the tournaments. ITPF is working to have a dedicated system and database which include information of the competitors, coaches and issuing passports for the tent pegging horses,” he said.

During the general assembly meeting, the members approved the financial and technical reports. Also, the ITPF members voted for the joining of Malaysia, Mali, Romania and Moldavia as new members at the ITPF. In addition to that, the South Africa representative delivered a visual presentation for the country’s preparations to host the fourth edition of the World Tent Pegging championship in 2021.



During the meeting, the board members discussed the list of tournaments to be organised in 2020-21 season including the junior (under-16) tournament, the youth (under-21) tournament, the veteran tournament, the military championship and other events to be studied before announcing it officially.