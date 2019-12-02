Ithraa-led trade mission to Morocco delivers results

November’s Omani trade mission to Morocco produced some outstanding export results for many local businesses. According to Sultan al Khadouri, Ithraa’s Head of Export Development Section, 66 per cent of companies participating on the trade mission signed agency contracts with Moroccan firms while more than 50 per cent secured export orders.

Members on the Casablanca trade delegation participated in more than ten B2B sessions, connecting with 160 plus Moroccan business representatives, high-level meetings that targeted export opportunities in food, plastics, marble, industrial lubricants, fashion, fertilisers and building materials.

According to Al Khadouri the contracts secured during the visit underpin the on-going success and export growth of Omani companies as they continue to win new business and increase their global export footprint.

“Penetrating new markets and increasing Omani exports is at the heart of what we do and is key to creating jobs, growth and long-term prosperity for communities right across the sultanate. Indeed, all events on the recent trade mission were aimed at opening doors for local companies and paving the way for more Omani exports to Morocco and the growing markets of North Africa,” explained Al Khadouri.

Ithraa’s Head of Export Development Section added: “Initial results from our Casablanca meetings clearly demonstrate a growing awareness of Oman-made products in Morocco, awareness that runs through government, the private sector and the media. And as a result, people as well as organisations are more than willing to do business with us.”

Speaking about their participation in Casablanca, Karam al Balushi, Sales Manager, Gulf Acrylic Industries LLC explained: “This was a successful three-day mission both in terms of business secured and introductions and connections made. It certainly provided us with an exciting platform to grow our exports into Morocco. All the companies I met in Casablanca expressed strong interest in what Oman and Omani companies have to offer. We couldn’t be happier with the outcome.”

Concluding, Al Khadouri said: “Some of the participating companies have finalised deals while others are making major progress with their Moroccan business contacts. The entire Ithraa Team wishes them every success with pursuing the opportunities Casablanca opened up for them.”

