Italy celebrates the Italian Cuisine Week in Oman

The Embassy of Italy celebrates the 4th edition of the “Italian Cuisine Week” from November 10 to 16, 2019 with a series of outreach events, ranging from seminars, lectures and food tasting to promotional campaigns, cooking classes and gourmet dinners to illustrate the benefits of tasty and healthy Italian cuisine.

For the 2019 edition, held under the theme Food Education, The Culture of Taste, several initiatives will highlight the Italian culinary tradition.

Sicily — among the most visited and renowned destinations in Italy, appreciated for its beauty, traditions and cuisine — will be the focus for this year also with the aim to encourage more tourists to travel there.

On November 11, the Royal Hospital will host a seminar on Mediterranean diet and health promoted together with the Ministry of Health in collaboration with the European School of Oncology, where high-profile doctors from Italy and Oman will share their latest research on the benefit of Mediterranean diet in preventing cancer, diabetes and heart diseases.

On November 12, Prof Angelo Battaglia of Oman Tourism College will give a lecture on the role of geographical indications and food labelling in supporting ecotourism in Oman, followed by a cooking class by the renowned Italian Chef Paolo Austero.

On November 13 and 14, Chef Paolo Austero, together with maître Mario Di Cristina and the folk dancers of Palermo’s Teatro Ditirammu, will treat the guests of two private dinners with delicacies from Sicily specially brought to Muscat by the association Italy Progress, which promotes authentic, high-quality ingredients from Sicily and beyond.

Chef Paolo Austero will also delight the guests of Shangri-La Barr Al Jissah Resort & Spa — Embassy’s exclusive partner of the Week — on November 15 and 16 at Capri Court restaurant with its touch for “A Tale of Sicily”, a journey through the authentic flavours of Sicily for the closing weekend of the initiative.

Throughout the week, at Carrefour City Centre Seeb, Italian products will be highlighted at supermarket with tastings, cooking classes and information on preparation and ingredients.

The Italian Cuisine Week is an initiative promoted each year in November by the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation through its embassies abroad. It aims at raising awareness of Italy’s culture of gastronomy, focusing on quality, authentic Italian taste and food as lifestyle in the framework of the initiative “Vivere all’Italiana — living the Italian way”.

The full programme of the Week is available on the Embassy website www.ambmascate.esteri.it and on Instagram page @italyinmuscat.

