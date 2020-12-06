Italy, Algeria agree to expand cooperation

Algeria and Italy agreed to diversify cooperation beyond the energy sector, Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio (pictured) said on Saturday during a visit to the North African country. Algiers and Rome have developed a “solid partnership” in the economic and commercial sectors, Di Maio said, according to the official Algerian news agency APS.

He hoped that Italy could “diversify its areas of cooperation with Algeria, beyond the hydrocarbons sector”, citing fields including infrastructure and technological innovation. The two countries also signed a memorandum of understanding to develop bilateral cooperation. — AFP

