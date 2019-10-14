Italian legend Del Piero launches ‘Omantel MyWorld’

MUSCAT: It was a great moment of joy for football lovers to meet the Italian legend and former Juventus icon Alessandro Del Piero in Muscat. On Sunday, massive crowds flocked to City Centre Muscat to capture a photo with the star.

Hosted by Omantel, The Old Lady’s (a nickname given to Juventus) icon was in Oman to jointly launch the ‘Del Piero Competition’ as part of ‘Omantel MyWorld’ inauguration, a subscription-based service that provides streaming services and access to video games. The competition gives four winners the opportunity to travel to Italy and attend a Juventus match.

Baran Yurdagul, General Manager of Consumer Marketing at Omantel, said, “We are delighted to host the international football superstar in the Sultanate to launch Omantel MyWorld Entertainment Platform that offers a world of entertainment including games, sports and videos”.

Simply, the competition is about answering a number of questions correctly to gain points. At the end, four winners will have the chance to visit Italy and attend a Juventus match.

“Omantel MyWorld platform offers three main services: Sports Club, Videos Club and Games Club. Customers can subscribe to one or all of the three clubs to gain unlimited access to the content, for only 200 Bz a day per club. A free two-day trial is also available. Once subscribed, customers only need to connect to the Internet to enjoy the content.”

Del Piero had also visited Omantel’s new headquarters in Madinat Al Irfan, where he met with a number of top company’s officials, and staff who warmly welcomed the star.

