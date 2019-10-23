Italian cruise ship calls at Salalah Port

SALALAH: The Italian cruise ship AIDAvita visited Salalah Port on Wednesday with 1,181 passengers on board from different nations as part of its tour programme to several ports around the world. The ship’s passengers toured the most important archaeological and historical landmarks in the Governorate of Dhofar, such as Frankincense Land Museum, Al Baleed Archaeological Park, frankincense trees sites in Sumahram Archaeological Park and Taqah Castle, besides visiting beaches and traditional markets. The AIDAvita cruise ship came from Aqaba Port in Jordan and it will head to Sultan Qaboos Port in Muscat. — ONA

