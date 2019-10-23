Local 

Italian cruise ship calls at Salalah Port

Oman Observer

SALALAH: The Italian cruise ship AIDAvita visited Salalah Port on Wednesday with 1,181 passengers on board from different nations as part of its tour programme to several ports around the world. The ship’s passengers toured the most important archaeological and historical landmarks in the Governorate of Dhofar, such as Frankincense Land Museum, Al Baleed Archaeological Park, frankincense trees sites in Sumahram Archaeological Park and Taqah Castle, besides visiting beaches and traditional markets. The AIDAvita cruise ship came from Aqaba Port in Jordan and it will head to Sultan Qaboos Port in Muscat. — ONA

You May Also Like

Need to create awareness for better environment

Kaushalendra Singh Comments Off on Need to create awareness for better environment

Inflation rate rises 1.13 pc in August

Oman Observer Comments Off on Inflation rate rises 1.13 pc in August

GCC statistical data to be electronically linked

Oman Observer Comments Off on GCC statistical data to be electronically linked