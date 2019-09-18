Italian club Venezia FC to hold camp in Muscat

MUSCAT: Italian club Venezia FC will be organising a five-day football camp in Muscat in coordination with the Alpha Football Academy (AFA) from November 1 to 5. Venezia FC’s Uefa licensed coaches will hold the camp, said AFA Manager Meeran Yosuf in a press release. In December 2018, the Alpha academy had taken four best students to Italy and were trained under Hellas Verona coaches in Hellas Verona Academy. In July this year, 15 students were taken to Bengaluru FC in India and were trained under AFC Licensed coaches at the Inspire Institute of Sports. The academy also participated in many tournaments in Oman and Dubai.

