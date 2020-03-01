Italian chartered flights to Salalah Airport suspended: PACA

Muscat: All Italian chartered flights to Salalah Airport have been suspended, PACA said.

On a statement issued by The Public Authority for Civil Aviation said, “The Public Authority for Civil Aviation, in cooperation with the competent authorities, on Sunday suspended all Italian chartered flights to Salalah International Airport from March 1 for one month.

PACA added Oman Air will continue flights between Muscat and Milan. PACA affirmed that it will take all necessary measures to curb spreading of Coronavirus.

Italy has reported 34 death from the Coronavirus, and almost 1700 cases. The most affected countries after China are: South Korea (3,736 cases, 18 deaths, 586 new cases), Italy (1,694 cases, 34 deaths, 566 new cases), Iran (978 cases, 54 deaths, 385 new cases) and Japan (239 cases, 12 deaths, nine new cases.