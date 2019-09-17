ITA organises cybersecurity readiness drill for OIC countries

Under the theme of “Intelligence of Malware”, the Information Technology Authority (ITA), represented by the National Computer Emergency Readiness Team (OCERT), organised yesterday at a virtual drill to assess cybersecurity readiness in the OIC countries with the participation of 14 countries: Sultanate of Brunei, Egypt, Indonesia, Malaysia, Morocco, Nigeria, Pakistan, Tunisia, Jordan, Sri Lanka, Azerbaijan, India, Mauritius, Rwanda, and Bangladesh.

The drill, organised by ITA for the second year, aims to enhance readiness and preparedness to deal with various electronic threats and the best ways to deal with security incidents that can affect organisations of the OIC Member States. It also seeks to qualify the human resources in the national CERTs in managing emergencies and dealing with security risks. The drill also conducted simulation for cross-border cooperation in mitigating cybersecurity incidents. This year’s drill comes in line with the latest developments of malware and the evolution of its intelligence and threats associated with it. A number of scenarios have been implemented to simulate the process of penetration of systems programming companies as the malicious software targets the industrial control systems developers and gets the systems’ code. This software targets organisations and individuals through imbedding malicious software inside the code of industrial control systems.

It is worth mentioning that Oman National CERT was elected in 2013 as Chairman of the Board of Directors of the National Centres for Cybersecurity and Information Security of the OIC in recognition of the efforts and contributions of the centre as a member of the Steering Committee.

Related