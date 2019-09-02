ITA celebrates graduation of 24 SAP Young Professionals

The Information Technology Authority (ITA) and SAP Training and Development Institute, celebrated the successful graduation of 24 trainees of the 5th batch of SAP’s Young Professionals programme which aimed at developing the trainees’ skills in various fields including ICT, business administration, accounting and finance, as well as building the trainees’ interpersonal skills such as marketing, presentation skills and creative thinking.

The Young Professional Programme is a free initiative delivered by the SAP Training and Development Institute. The programme, which lasts for three months, is designed to give graduates the certifications and soft skills required to begin a career as an SAP Associate Consultant. After the successful completion of the programme, SAP works very closely with the YPP graduates to introduce them to a host of opportunities with SAP customers and partners.

So far and since the beginning of launching the programme, ITA and SAP trained 125 job-seekers, 95 per cent of whom got employed in different government and private entities including Oman Aviation Group, German Embassy, Omantel, PDO and Awasr.

The training programme is part of the range of training projects implemented by the Digital Society Development Division at ITA in cooperation with the leading and pioneering ICT companies such as SAP, Microsoft and Oracle. Through these training programmes, ITA aims at boosting individuals’ capabilities and unlocking youth potentials in ICT as well as to contributing to create more and better job opportunities for fresh graduates and job-seekers.

