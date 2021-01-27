It would have been ‘pity’ to stay in EU vaccine programme: UK PM

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday it would have been a “great pity” if the United Kingdom had followed advice to stay in the European Union’s vaccine programme rather than set up its own plan.

“I do think that we’ve been able to do things differently, and better, in some ways,” he said in parliament.

“But it is early days, and it is very very important to remember that this is an international venture, these vaccines. We depend on our friends and partners, and we will continue… to work with those friends and partners in the EU and beyond.”

Britain left the European Union in January 2020 after 46 years of membership.

Johnson also said it would not be possible to reopen schools in February, but that he hoped the vaccination programme would allow them to open their doors from March 8.

Johnson said that if the government hits its vaccination targets: “We hope it will therefore be safe to begin the reopening of schools from Monday the 8th of March, with other economic and social restrictions being removed (then or) thereafter, as the data permits,” he told parliament.

VACCINE FACTORY EVACUATED

A factory in Wales that produces AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine was partially evacuated on Wednesday after it received a suspicious package and police said a bomb disposal unit was dealing with the incident.

Operated by Wockhardt UK, the plant provides so-called fill-and-finish capacity for AstraZeneca’s UK supply chain, which is the final manufacturing step of putting vaccines into vials or syringes and packaging them.

AstraZeneca has agreed to supply Britain with 100 million doses of the vaccine, developed by Oxford University.

It is currently engaged in a dispute with the European Union after it cut supplies to the bloc due to production issues at its Belgian factory.

“Wockhardt UK in Wrexham this morning received a suspicious package to site. All relevant authorities were immediately notified and engaged,” the company said, referring to its facility outside the town of Wrexham in north Wales.

“Upon expert advice we have partially evacuated the site pending a full investigation. The safety of our employees and business continuity remain of paramount importance,” it said.

‘DISCONTENT’ IN

N IRELAND

Police in Northern Ireland said on Wednesday they were noticing “growing discontent”, expressed via graffiti and social media, among the province’s unionists over its post-Brexit divergence with mainland Britain.

Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) Assistant Chief Constable Mark McEwan told UK lawmakers that the coronavirus pandemic had so far helped in “moderating people’s behaviour in terms of the desire to protest”.

“Were we not in this current environment, we would probably see a more visible outworking of that on the streets,” he said.

Unionists, who want Northern Ireland to remain part of Britain, are angry over the new customs checks required on goods travelling across the Irish Sea, complaining there is now a border between the province and the rest of the UK.

Discontent in the “Protestant, unionist, loyalist community” is being expressed in graffiti and on social media, McEwan told the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee.

The new checks came into effect as a result of the Brexit deal struck between Britain and the European Union in December, taking effect on New Year’s Day.

Northern Ireland is still in the EU’s single market for goods, enabling it to keep a soft border with the Republic of Ireland.

However, the rest of the Britain has left the single market so checks are now needed when shuttling goods across the Irish Sea.

Decades of violence between loyalists and republicans, who want Northern Ireland to be part of the Republic of Ireland, ended in 1998 with the signing of the Good Friday Agreement.

Some Northern Ireland politicians have warned that the new arrangements forced by Brexit could shatter the delicate peace that has held for over two decades.

— Reuters/AFP

Related