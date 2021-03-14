IT Works end Muscat’s unbeaten run; Sarco lose

MUSCAT: Shakeel Ahmad’s 4 for 19 and Zeeshan Masood’s fighting 46 not out were the highlight of IT Works’ thrilling 4-wicket victory against Muscat CT in a Premier Division T20 League game at OC Turf 1 in Al Amerat on Saturday.

With 12 points from 9 games including 6 wins, IT Works are now in the forefront of a three-horse race for the second spot which also involve Renaissance with 12 points from 10 matches and Al Turki NMC with 10 points from 9 games. A victory against AER on March 16 will seal the runners-up spot for IT Works.

Muscat are sitting safe and strong at top with 16 points and a game against Al Turki in hand on March 19. They may still win the T20 title even if they lose their last match. A big win for Al Turki and a bad loss for IT Works will mean the runners-up will be decided on net run rate.

Brilliant bowling by IT Works, led by Shakeel and Muhammed Nadeem (2 for 22), led to Muscat’s dismissal for 115 in 19.3 overs. Jatinder was the main scorer with 30.

Struggling at 44 for 4 in 10 overs, IT Works were rescued by Zeeshan’s gutsy knock as they surpassed the total in 19.2 overs, scoring 118 for 6. Khawar Ali scored 24 before being run out.

Awtad upset Sarco

Parameswaran Shankar’s splendid 4 for 36 and Vijayanand Dhayanandan’s 60 off 41 helped Awtad International to an emphatic 5-wicket win over fancied Sarco in a crucial A Division 50-over League game at OC Turf 2 in Al Amerat on Friday.

Sarco missed the opportunity to reach the top spot by losing their final league game on Friday. The winners will now be decided by the outcome of the vital game on March 19 between Zawawi Powertech, who are are on top with 10 points from 6 matches, and Arabian Region Travel and Tourism (ARTT), who have 8 points from 6 games but the best net run rate of 2.04. A Zawawi win will seal the championship for the A Division leaders. However, if ARTT win their last game, they could walk away with the trophy on better net run rate.

Awtad did well to dismiss Sarco for 187 in 44.2 overs due to brilliant bowling by Shankar, Sidhh Mehta (2 for 34) and Muhammed Irfan (2 for 35). Pradeep Salian (58) and Dileepa Srilal (38) were the main scorers.

Vijayanand’s splendid batting was instrumental in Awtad’s upset win as they scored 188 for 5 in 40 overs. Joel Biju scored a patient 39 off 60. Sandip Patel took all the five wickets to fall, conceding 57 runs in his 10-over spell.

BRIEF SCORES

Premier Division T20

Muscat CT 115 all out in 19.3 overs (Jatinder Singh 30 – 3×4, Shakeel Ahmad 4-19, Muhammed Nadeem 2-22) lost to IT Works 118 for 6 in 19.2 overs (Zeeshan Maqsood 46 – 4×4, 1×6) by 4 wickets.

A Division

Sarco 187 all out in 44.2 overs (Pradeep Salian 58 – 5×4, 4×6, Dileepa Srilal 38 – 4×4, Parameswaran Shankar 4-36, Siddh Mehta 2-34, Muhammed Irfan 2-35) lost to Awtad International 188 for 5 in 40 overs (Vijayanand Dhayanandan 60 – 9×4, 1×6, Joel Biju 39 – 3×4, Sandip Patel 5-57) by 5 wickets.