It is time to harvest wheat in Nakhl

Farmers in Al Abyadh village in the wilayat of Nakhl began harvesting the Omani wheat crop known locally as “al Bur” which is cultivated in some villages of the wilayat under the supervision and follow-up of the Agricultural Development Department which provides technical and advisory support to ensure the quality and abundance of the harvest.

Engineer Muhammad al Nahdi, Head of the Agricultural Development Department in Barka, said that the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources pays great attention to the development and multiplication of Omani field crops, especially Omani wheat.

The department distributed at the beginning of this season wheat “seed”, the type called Wadi Qurayyat 110, on farmers in Nakhl, Wadi al Maawil and Barka, to cover an area of more than 15 acres to encourage farmers to grow it.

He added that the role of the department is to provide indicative and technical recommendations in terms of the use of fertilisers and irrigation during the cultivation period and the use of the best methods used in agricultural operations.

Wheat cultivation became a great success because of the series of field trials conducted. Farmers hope that support will be intensified for them highlighting the importance of introducing other agricultural varieties to the rest of the local grains that were grown in the wilayat. They also hope that they receive improved seedlings of fruits that are successfully cultivated in the fields and suitable for agricultural lands.