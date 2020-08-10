A lockdown and a week long holiday have given us the break we required and a quick dose of discipline.

They say it takes 21 days to form a habit. After 14 days of dusk-to-dawn lockdown we have the urge to rush home at 7 pm despite the change of timing from 9 pm to 5 am. It just shows how easily we can condition ourselves and bring in discipline into our lives no matter what our age is – it is never too late. Now we only wish there is someone to inspire us for all the changes we need to incorporate into our lives.

They say old habits die hard, but there is a possibility that we can acknowledge it but replace it. As children when we used to throw tantrums or cry the best tool parents or family members used was distraction.

It might still be the best tool to use at present as well. It is not about being nonchalant about what is going on around us, knowingly choosing to stay positive with filling in the day with the work, new hobbies and learning new things.

The new norms could be a turning point in our lives. The lockdown brought into focus the value of time. The pandemic taught us that we can manage work and life in a different way as well. When the experts tell us that lifestyles may never be the same again the first thing that comes to the mind are visiting public places and travelling. Accordingly we have been thinking of immunity and that has brought attention to our body and mind.

Does that mean socialising has been actually a distraction all these years? We need the support system of our family, friends and the society no doubt, but maybe there could have been times where we had gone overboard.

Now, however, it is you, the immediate family and thoughts.

For those of whom who are on their own as residents in the country without their families work has been a therapy. Hopefully they are able to overcome anxiety and fear to keep their thoughts positive.