IT in human resource management can reap benefits in long run

MUSCAT, SEPT 7 – A better cooperation and knowledge sharing in making use of information technology for human resources planning and development was sought between the Sultanate of Oman and China.

Dr Fatma Mohammed Abdullah al Balushi, Director of the Department of Human Resources Management Systems at the Ministry of Civil Services (MoCS), urged that by bolstering mutual understanding in the field of human resources planning, development and implementation with the help of IT can help both countries reap benefits in the long run.

“An increased knowledge sharing and better understanding in making use of information technology for the development of all facets of human resources will only be beneficial for both in the long run”, Dr Fatma told the Observer after delivering a speech at a seminar on Technology and Innovation in Arab Countries held in the People’s Republic of China recently.

Increased cooperation in the field of IT in between the Sultanate of Oman and the Republic of China was the prime focus of the seminar.

“Emphasis should be the experience gained from training and development of IT in HR and in providing more specialised training courses and better collaboration for exchange in technology and innovation projects/practices in the two fields”, she added.

She said that the Department of Human Resources Management Systems at the MoCS is running an IT national project in HR and that more than 38 govt entities have made use of the HRM system called Mawred which has won different prestigious ICT awards including the Sultan Qaboos Award for Excellence in e-Government Services in the Best G2G category in 2012.

