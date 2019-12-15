IT Accreditation Programme launched

MUSCAT, DEC 15 – The Ministry of Technology and Communications (MTC) has issued a circular for IT service providers announcing the launch of the IT Accreditation Programme targeting all IT service providers who are willing to offer their services to the government administrative units in the country, including government entities, government owned companies and IT infrastructure companies. Through this programme, MTC aims to develop national standards with specific technical & administrative requirements that are required to be met by IT Service Providers to standardise and enhance the quality, effectiveness and efficiency of the delivered services to the government administrative units. The IT Accreditation Programme is a complete system created to boost the national economy and to provide new job opportunities for Omani startups.

Related