ISWK-i conducts Youth Leadership Programme

MUSCAT, NOV 20 – ISWK International School conducted a Youth Leadership Programme for 20 children in the age group of 11-15 years from October 19 to November 16. The programme is an internationally acclaimed programme by Toastmasters International with its presence in 140 countries having more than 16,000 clubs.

Youth Leadership Programme (YLP) is an informal course in the arts of communication and leadership. By participating in YLP, children will learn speaking and leadership skills which will keep them in good stead for the rest of their life. Children will learn to overcome the nervousness everyone feels when asked to speak before an audience and organise/present their ideas logically and convincingly.

The YLP was led by Toastmaster Rajendra B Varma, Club Mentor of the Morrison Muscat Toastmaster Club (MMTC). The grand finale was held on November 16 where the children were expected to show their skills acquired during the YLP programme. The full programme, which consisted of prepared speeches, evaluation and table topics, was conducted by the children where all the skills acquired and practised in the YLP were on display.

President of the grand finale session Youth Leader (YL) Samarth Pujari carried off the show with aplomb and Toastmaster of the Day YL Samagna Kiran effortlessly anchored the YLP session. The best prepared speech was awarded to YL Aditya

Sharma, best evaluator to YL

Purab Tanna and best table topics speaker award was given to YL Krish Kamath.

The chief guest was Anuj Swarup, Second Secretary, Embassy of India. In his address, he appreciated the ISWK for conducting this YLP where children develop their speaking and leadership skills at a very young age. He congratulated the winners and added that each student was a winner for gathering courage to come up on the stage and speak

without any nervousness.

Principal of the ISWK International School D N Rao said that communication was the key in every walk of life today and he was amazed to see the way the children performed and conducted the programme. He appreciated the efforts of the Mentors and announced that the school

would soon open a Gavels Club so that the children could continue to hone their communication and leadership skills.

