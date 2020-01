JERUSALEM: Questions surfaced on Thursday over whether Israel would immediately seek to annex parts of the West Bank, after US President Donald Trump’s controversial peace plan called for extending Israeli sovereignty to the area.

The plan, seen as overwhelmingly supportive of Israeli goals, has been firmly rejected by the Palestinians.

It gives the Jewish state a US green light to annex key parts of the occupied West Bank, including in the strategic Jordan Valley. But uncertainty was mounting over Israel’s next moves.

After Trump unveiled his long-awaited plan in Washington on Tuesday, his ambassador to Israel David Friedman said the Jewish state “does not have to wait at all.” Israeli officials then said that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would seek cabinet approval on Sunday to annex settlements and territory.

But Jared Kushner, who spearheaded the Middle East initiative, said that Washington does not want any moves made before Israel’s March 2 election. — AFP

