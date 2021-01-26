Israeli troops shoot dead Palestinian

A knife-wielding Palestinian who attempted to stab Israeli soldiers near Nablus in the occupied West Bank was shot dead on Tuesday, the Israeli army and the Palestinian health ministry said.

The Palestinian health ministry confirmed that “a citizen” had been shot dead by the “occupation forces.” The official Palestinian news agency Wafa named him as Atta Rayyan, 17, from Qarawat Bani Hassan, a town adjacent to Gitai Avisar junction, where the attempted attack took place. So-called lone-wolf attacks by Palestinians on the Israeli military are common in the territory. Some have involved firearms but most have been with knives. — AFP

