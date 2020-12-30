Israeli strikes hit Syria air defence unit

Israeli airstrikes hit a Syrian government air defence unit in the countryside of Damascus, close to the border with Lebanon, early on Wednesday, killing one and wounding three others, Syria’s state media reported. A military source told the official SANA news agency that Israel “carried out an aggression with rockets” from northern Galilee at 1:30 am (23:30 GMT) that targeted “one of our air defence units in the Nabi Habeel area in the countryside of Damascus.” The source added that the Syrian defences confronted some of the rockets, which left one dead and three other soldiers wounded, and caused damage. — dpa

