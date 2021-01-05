Region World 

Israeli officer shoots Palestinian dead

Oman Observer

An Israeli security officer shot a Palestinian who threw a knife towards him in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, Israel’s military said, and Palestinian officials said the man had been killed. The incident occurred at a road junction situated near a cluster of Israeli settlements southwest of the Palestinian town of Bethlehem, the military said in a statement.
“(A) community security officer spotted a suspect approaching the junction. Following the suspicion, the security officer and an IDF (Israeli military) soldier operated to stop the suspect by firing into the air,” the statement said. — Reuters

